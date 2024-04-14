Viagra overdose sex-event priest gets imprisoned

(MENAFN) In a shocking case that has garnered widespread attention, a Catholic priest in Poland, identified only as 'Tomasz Z' due to privacy laws, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for a series of sex and drug-related crimes. The clergyman, who was stationed at a church in Dabrowa Gornicza near the Czech border, was found guilty of sexual offenses, drug distribution, and failing to provide assistance to a person in distress.



The scandal erupted following reports in the local media about a disturbing incident at the priest's parish-owned apartment in August 2023. According to accounts later revealed by the Fakt media outlet, the priest had hosted a raucous sex party, during which a male prostitute collapsed after ingesting an excessive amount of erectile dysfunction medication.



Instead of immediately seeking medical assistance for the unconscious guest, the priest reportedly ejected one of the attendees who attempted to call the police. Despite the arrival of paramedics, the cleric allegedly refused to allow them access to his home until they enlisted the help of law enforcement.



The aftermath of the incident saw 'Tomasz Z' removed from his position within the clergy, while the bishop of the diocese resigned without providing a specific explanation. The priest was subsequently arrested in January, with media outlets such as the Daily Mail identifying him as Father Tomasz Zmarzly.



In addition to his prison sentence, 'Tomasz Z' has been ordered to pay damages to the victim and contribute to a fund supporting crime victims. The case has ignited discussions about the conduct of clergy members and the intersection of morality, legality, and responsibility within religious institutions. As the community grapples with the fallout from this scandal, questions linger about accountability and the safeguarding of vulnerable individuals under the care of trusted figures.

