Sarvesh Kushare Wins High Jump Title In California; Paralympics Medallist Nishad Finishes Sixth

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Sarvesh Kushare, silver medalist from 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, won the men's high jump title at the Bryan Clay Invitational 2024 held at the Azusa Pacific University in California, US.

Kushare, who has a personal best of 2.27m, cleared the bar of 2.19m to secure first place in Group A on Saturday.

Nishad Kumar, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics also competed in the event, finishing tied for sixth place with Com Cotton, Skye Ciccarelli, and Owen Pennington, all achieving a leap of 1.98m.

Tejaswin Shankar, the national record holder, was scheduled to compete but ultimately did not take part in the event.

In the men's 1500m, Parvej Khan finished 12th after clocking a personal best of 3:38.76, establishing himself as the fourth-fastest Indian in the history of this event. His previous best, set in 2022, was 3:40.89.