(MENAFN) As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia persists, signs of exhaustion are becoming increasingly apparent both within Ukraine itself and among its Western allies. What a minority of objective observers have long cautioned against is now unfolding: Ukraine and the West find themselves faltering in their struggle against Russia. The once-touted strategies of using Ukraine as a means to isolate or weaken Russia are now revealing their inherent flaws, leading to a foreseeable and dire conclusion.



Acknowledgment of this grim reality is emerging even from quarters that were previously steadfast in their pursuit of military victory over Russia. High-ranking officials and prominent media outlets, once resolute in their stance, are now grappling with the harsh truth that there appears to be no clear path to a favorable outcome in the conflict. Ukrainian President Zelensky, facing dwindling options amidst a worsening situation, finds himself in a perilous position. Similarly, NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has reluctantly entertained the notion of ending the conflict through concessions, albeit at Ukraine's expense.



Veteran analysts such as Edward Luttwak, known for their staunch positions, are now sounding alarms about the looming specter of a "catastrophic defeat" for both Ukraine and the West. While Luttwak still clings to hopes of NATO intervention, the prevailing sentiment is one of apprehension, if not outright panic, about the dire consequences such actions could entail.



The impending denouement of the conflict threatens to bring about disaster for Ukraine, regardless of any potential generosity on Moscow's part in post-war negotiations. The toll exacted on Ukraine—be it in terms of demography, territorial integrity, economic stability, or political future—has been profound and irreparable. Even in the event of a favorable settlement, the scars of this protracted conflict are likely to linger for generations to come, casting a long shadow over Ukraine's prospects for recovery and stability.

