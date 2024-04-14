At Least 14 Killed In Indonesia's Landslide: Disaster Agency

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jakarta: At least 14 people have been found dead after a landslide in central Indonesia, authorities said on Sunday.

"A total of 14 people have died due to being buried in a landslide in Tana Toraja Regency, South Sulawesi Province. The landslide incident was triggered by heavy rainfall in an area with unstable soil conditions on Saturday at 10:30 pm (1430 GMT)," said the provincial disaster management agency.