Israeli Attacks Claim 43 Lives In Gaza In 24 Hours

Gaza, April 14 (Petra) - Palestinian sources reported 43 fatalities and 62 injuries in four separate massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip within a single day.As per a statement released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza on Sunday, the toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 has reached 33,729 deaths and 76,371 injuries.The Ministry highlighted the challenge of reaching some victims, who remain trapped under rubble or on unreachable roads.