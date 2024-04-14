Israeli Attacks Claim 43 Lives In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, April 14 (Petra) - Palestinian sources reported 43 fatalities and 62 injuries in four separate massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip within a single day.
As per a statement released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza on Sunday, the toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7 has reached 33,729 deaths and 76,371 injuries.
The Ministry highlighted the challenge of reaching some victims, who remain trapped under rubble or on unreachable roads.
