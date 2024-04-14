Yevlash On Delivering Additional Patriot System From Germany: It Will Take Place As Soon As Possible

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Illia Yevlash has said that the delivery of an additional Patriot air defense system from Germany to Ukraine will take some time, but this process will take place as soon as possible.

"This is a process that involves delivering and transporting all the launchers and the control station. Of course, this is not just one vehicle, and all of them will have to be delivered to the territory of Ukraine. It may take some time... However, I can assure you that it will happen as soon as possible," Yevlash said on Ukrainian television.

Thanks to, Ukraine will have more protection from Russian terror - Zelensky

According to him, the system will help protect Ukraine's airspace and protect citizens from attacks.

"Of course, it will be a great reinforcement. Even one unit plays a crucial role in protecting Ukraine's airspace," emphasized the Air Force spokesman.

As reported, Germany announced it would send the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine as soon as possible.