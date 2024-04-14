Ukrainian Forces Repel Six Enemy Attacks In Orikhiv Sector, Three Assaults On Dnipro River Left Bank

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the Orikhiv sectors, as well as three assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram.

In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, the enemy continued its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. "They carried out six assaults in the Orikhiv sector, including one near Robotyne and five near Staromaiorske. They were unsuccessful. On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, the enemy carried out three assaults on our positions. Having suffered losses, the enemy retreated," the statement reads.

It is noted that Ukrainian defenders continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian military continues to conduct aerial reconnaissance, employ artillery shelling, and deploy a variety of combat drones.

In addition, throughout the day, the invaders launched seven air strikes, using five guided bombs and more than 20 unguided missiles in the Orikhiv direction.

The enemy used 250 FPV drones, 21 Lancet combat UAVs and dropped more than 260 munitions from drones of various modifications in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Russia's combat losses in Ukraine up to about 453,650 troops

A total of 252 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying over the operational area.

There are no Russian warships in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Missile carriers are in their basing points.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces destroyed 46 units of enemy equipment in the past day.