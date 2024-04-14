Ukraine, Slovakia Sign Memorandum On Deepening Cooperation In Nuclear Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Slovakia have signed a Memorandum on deepening cooperation in the nuclear industry.

According to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, during the intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and Slovakia, the delegations discussed joint steps in the nuclear industry, diversification of oil and natural gas transportation, and synchronization of market conditions and products to increase liquidity in the gas and electricity markets. This is the basis of the Eastern European Energy Hub.

Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk and Denisa Saková discussed ways to increase the capacity of interconnectors and develop projects of common interest to synchronize markets as much as possible, which is a prerequisite for raising regional energy security.

The meeting participants also signed a Memorandum on deepening cooperation in the nuclear industry.

The document envisages strengthening cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, particularly in the development of small modular reactors. This includes sharing experiences in operating nuclear facilities and diversifying fuel sources.

The parties agreed to cooperate in investment activities in the energy sector and operation of the energy systems of both countries, in particular, taking into account Ukraine's experience in the use of alternative nuclear fuel at nuclear power plants.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv and Bratislava agreed to hold talks on agricultural trade with the participation of agricultural associations.