Rain Related Incidents Claim 24 Lives Across Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 14 (KUNA) -- At least 24 people lost their lives and several others received injuries across Pakistan as downpour continued to lash three provinces of the country in the last 48 hours.

Lightning strikes and heavy rains killed 17 people in eastern Punjab province while five others received injuries, the affected districts of Punjab included Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Lodhran, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority spokesperson DG Irfan Ali Kathia.

He also requested the public to stay in safe places during inclement weather.

In southwestern Balochistan province, the death toll from lightning and rain-related incidents rose to eight in Chaman and Dera Bugti areas.

The locals shifted the bodies to a nearby government run hospital, heavy rains have damaged several mud houses as seasonal streams and river carried heavy flood water in different districts of Balochistan.

Heavy rains have led to blockade of main roads and highways, disrupting traffic and forcing people to move to safe places.

The authorities have advised against unnecessary travel in Punjab and Balochistan provinces. Moreover, at least two people were killed and 10 others received injuries in rain related incidents in Lower and Upper Chitral districts of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as heavy rain continued to lash large parts of the province.

As the rains blocked the roads connecting the two districts and eight houses collapsed due to heavy rain and landslides.

According to a Pakistan Metrology department, weather is expected to be mainly cloudy with chances of light rain and isolated thunderstorms in next 24 hours.

"Weather is expected to be largely cloudy on Monday with maximum temperature ranging between 32-34 degrees Celsius," the advisory said. (end)

