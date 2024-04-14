Iran cautions US from falling into Israeli deception

(MENAFN) Iran has cautioned the United States to “stay away” from any possible clash amid itself as well as Israel, whereas Washington has warned Tehran towards targeting American constructions, Iranian presidential aide Mohammad Jamshidi stated on Friday. “In a written message, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns United States leadership not to get dragged in [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s trap for [the] United States: Stay away so you won’t get hurt,” Jamshidi stated on X (previously Twitter).



“In response, [the] United States asked Iran not to target American facilities,” he also noted. Iran blamed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of launching an air-raid on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, murdering seven officers of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, together with a couple of generals. Whereas the IDF conducted its typical policy of neither assuring or repudiating missions on foreign land, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant inferred responsibility when he stated on Wednesday that Israel “strikes our enemies all over the Middle East.”



Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pledged to avenge, saying on Wednesday that Israel is going to “of course receive a slap in the face for this move.” The IDF replied by blocking every leave also scrambling satellite signals over Tel Aviv in prediction of a raid in reply.



United States representatives have not stated whether an Iranian attack on Israel would be grounds for army interference. But Washington has recurrently cautioned Iran to stay out of the present Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as Tehran has greatly obeyed.

MENAFN14042024000045015687ID1108092245