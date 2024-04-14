UN head claims ‘scattered measures’ not sufficient to rescue Gaza

(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked for a “meaningful increase” in the total of assistance permitted into Gaza, debating that the “scattered measures” assumed by Israel are not sufficient to save the territory`s population from malnutrition as well as illness.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu consented on Friday to permit humanitarian assistance deliveries into northern Gaza via the Erez checkpoint, which had been shut down since Israel forced a close to-total siege on the strip following Hamas assaulted the Jewish colony on October 7. Netanyahu emphasized that the opening would be “temporary,” also would permit in sufficient assistance “to prevent a humanitarian crisis” in Gaza.



“It’s not enough to have scattered measures – we need a paradigm shift,” Guterres informed journalists in New York on Friday. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, assistance has merely been delivered to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing amid Egypt as well as the south of the territory. But Cairo lets Israel to decide when the border crossing can be opened, as the Israeli troops search through every truck that passes.



Remembering his trip to Rafah the previous month, Guterres stated that “long lines of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid continue to face obstacle after obstacle.” “When the gates to aid are closed, the doors to starvation are opened,” he announced. A United Nations-supported statement cautioned the previous month that over 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million citizens are encountering “catastrophic hunger,” and that famine situation now present in the northern region of the strip.

