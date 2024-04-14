Media reports US getting ready for unavoidable Iranian assault

(MENAFN) The United States thinks Iran is going to assault American or Israeli personnel in the Middle East in revenge for an Israeli air-raid in Syria, many news sources stated on Friday as well as Saturday, quoting United States representatives. Tehran has pledged to retaliate seven officers – together with two high-rank commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – who were murdered in the bombardment of Iran’s consulate in Damascus on Monday.



A senior representative informed a news agency that the United States administration thinks avenging by Iran is a sure matter, also stated that the Israelis share this evaluation. Representatives cautioned that an assault could come as soon as the upcoming week.



Based on the representatives who talked to the news agency as well as another news agency, American intelligence proposes that Iran could utilize “a swarm” of Shahed kamikaze drones as well as cruise projectiles, and that Tehran could aim at an Israeli diplomatic or consular construction. The possible assault was talked about throughout a phone call amid Leader Joe Biden as well as Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, the news agency stated.



There have not been any great assaults on United States personnel in the area since late January, when a kamikaze drone murdered three soldiers positioned at a remote outpost close to the Jordanian-Syrian border crossing. United States troops shot down both drones close to the al-Tanf base in southern Syria during this week, the news agency has stated, quoting United States defense representatives.



Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has pledged that Israel id going to “receive a slap in the face.” Representatives in Tehran also released threats towards the United States, even though Washington stated it didn’t know that the attack on Iran’s mission in Damascus would take place.

