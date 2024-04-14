After Rohan Gupta Quit Cong, BJP Sits Pretty In Ahmedabad East

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 14 (IANS) In the electoral arena of Gujarat's Ahmedabad East, the stage is now set for a contest between incumbent BJP MP Hasmukh Somabhai Patel and Congress' Himmatsingh Patel after the grand old party's earlier candidate Rohan Gupta quit.

Gupta's resignation from the Congress party is a blow to the electoral ambitions of the grand old party. He was the national spokesperson and a key figure in the Congress' communication strategy but withdrew from the race shortly after his candidacy was confirmed on March 12. He resigned on March 19.

Gupta cited "constant humiliation and character assassination" by a Congress leader from the party's communication department as the primary reasons for his departure. He then joined the BJP which has boosted the prospectus of Hasmukh Somabhai Patel.

The Congress did find a replacement in 58-year-old Himmatsingh Patel, who is an MLA from Bapunagar, which comes under Ahmedabad East.

Having secured his seat in the 2017 Assembly elections, Himmatsingh brings a mix of legislative experience and a keen understanding of regional issues. However, his candidacy is not without controversy, given his two criminal records and a financial liability totalling Rs 19,01,006.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw a voter turnout of 61.76 per cent in Ahmedabad East, with Hasmukh Patel securing a commanding victory by 4,34,330 votes over the runner-up, Gita Patel, the Congress candidate. The high turnout and significant margin underscored the stronghold that the BJP maintained in this area, reflecting the party's entrenched support base among the electorate.

As the District Collector began distributing nomination forms on April 12, no nominations were filed on the first day, though 44 individuals collected 98 forms, indicating a keen interest in the electoral process in the constituency.