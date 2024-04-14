Ukrainian MFA Condemns Iran's Attack Against Israel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the massive Iranian attacks against the State of Israel.



This is said in a comment by the MFA published on its website, according to Ukrinform.

“Such actions are completely unacceptable, irresponsible and carry the risk of unprecedented further escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

It is extremely important to make every effort to prevent the confrontation from escalating into a large-scale regional conflict,” the MFA said.

The MFA stressed that this attack once again demonstrates the importance of mobilizing all the power of the free world to defend the global boundaries of democracy.

As Ukrinform reported, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel on the night of April 14, 99% of which were intercepted by air defense forces.

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Iran and its proxies in other countries and said that on Sunday, April 14, he would discuss a joint response to Tehran's actions with G7 leaders.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Iran's actions in attacking Israel, warning against large-scale clashes in the Middle East.

The European Union and PACE also condemned Iranian strikes on Israel.

At Israel's request, the UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to discuss Iran's attack.