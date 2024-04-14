Pakistan Expresses Concern Over Mideast Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 14 (KUNA) -- Pakistan expressed on Sunday deep concern over the ongoing developments in the Middle East calling all parties to exercise utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation.

The Pakistani Foreign Office said in a statement that earlier this month Pakistan had pointed to the dangers of the attack on Iran's consular office in Syria as a major escalation in an already volatile region.

It said that for months, Pakistan underlined the necessity of international efforts to prevent expansion of hostilities in the region and for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement added that today's developments demonstrate the consequences of the breakdown of diplomacy, noting that it also underline the grave implications in cases where the UN Security Council is unable to fulfill its responsibilities of maintaining international peace and security. (end)

