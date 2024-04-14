AFC U23 Launches In Doha Tomorrow, Kuwait Participates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, April 14 (KUNA) -- The AFC U-23 Asian Cup, the biennial continental championship for men under 23, is set to launch tomorrow Monday in Qatari capital, Doha. Competing for the title will be 16 teams, including Kuwait.

The tournament, organized by the Asian Football Confederation Games is scheduled to last until May 3.

Participating teams have been split into four groups, with the top two qualifying for quarterfinals. Kuwait was grouped with Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The top three teams qualify for the 2024 summer Olympics in Paris, while the fourth team has an opportunity to qualify after facing off with African fourth place winners.

Six Arab teams will be competing for the chance to qualify to the Olympics; Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Iraq.

The first edition of the games took place in Oman in 2013 where Iraq was crowned champion, while the Saudi Arabia national team was champion of the latest edition, 2022 Uzbekistan. (end)

