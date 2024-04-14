Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education Eid al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, we at Alef Education would like to extend our warmest wishes to you and your families this Eid al-Fitr. May this blessed occasion bring joy, peace, and prosperity to all.



As we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, let us remember the importance of coming together as a community, strengthening our bonds, and nurturing our compassion for one another. At Alef Education, we are proud to be part of a community that values education and upholds positive values. We understand that education is the most powerful tool to empower society and unlock its full potential, and we are committed to ensuring equitable access to quality education through innovative solutions.



Once again, we extend our warmest Eid wishes. May this occasion strengthen our unity, deepen our bonds, and foster compassion and understanding.



Eid Mubarak!





