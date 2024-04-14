IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City Demonstrate its Commitment to the UAE Community in Partnership with Tarahum Charity Foundation

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 8 April, 2024: IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the UAE community by collaborating with Tarahum Charity Foundation (Permit Nr. PRITP-00056756 was issued by the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department) by extending a daily gesture of compassion and donating daily Iftar meals to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

In fulfilment of their social responsibility, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City acknowledges the paramount importance of contributing to the community, particularly during Ramadan, a time characterized by introspection, empathy, and generosity. The hotel is privileged to have partnered with the Tarahum Charity Foundation in extending assistance to those in need during this auspicious period.

“IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City remains committed to supporting the community and has been actively participated in various social responsibility initiatives. Our collaboration with Tarahum Charity Foundation in this noble endeavour reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering positive change,” said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.

The initiative, which ran throughout Ramadan, achieved remarkable success, positively impacting a substantial number of individuals within the community. The hotel firmly believes in the ethos of giving back and remains unwavering in its support for those in need, not only during Ramadan but throughout the entire year.





