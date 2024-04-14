GROHE Intellekt Conducts MasterClass in Collaboration with Architect Sanjay Puri

(MENAFN- Value360india) 08, April 2024: GROHE, a prominent global brand known for its innovative bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, recently organized a MasterClass under its recent IP, GROHE Intellekt. An initiative which is dedicated to organizing unique workshops and sessions that provoke meaningful dialogues in the industry. The Masterclass Series brings together brilliant minds to inspire students in architecture and design. Offering live interactions with design luminaries such as the eminent architect Sanjay Puri, who led the first session, serve as profound sources of inspiration for young minds.

With over 30 students hailing from esteemed architectural colleges and celebrated figures from the Architect and Design Community, the inaugural session unfolded its splendor on March 29 at the iconic LIXIL Experience Centre situated in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a hub of influence that inspires diverse artists, designers, and architects. Here, amidst the choicest designs, students gained a first-hand experience of the brilliant architectural innovations, enriching their understanding of architectural concepts and techniques. While, Architect Sanjay Puri, an icon in his own right, adorned the stage with his unparalleled insights and creative prowess.

During the session, Sanjay Puri shared his wisdom on the Architectural landscape today. He presented case studies including insights from his award -winning WAF Project-The Courtyard CCR office building and further delved into the designing processes behind some of his most notable projects. He emphasized the importance of integrating green spaces for sustainability and societal wellness echoing GROHE’s commitment towards sustainability. GROHE has consistently led the charge in introducing energy-efficient and water-saving technologies, and also spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at fostering a sustainable future.

To meet the overwhelming demand for the MasterClass, it was live-streamed across social media platforms of GROHE, Sanjay Puri, and National Association of Students of Architecture, India (NASA India) ensuring a wider audience could partake in the enriching experience.

With a rich history of educational endeavors aimed at advancing architectural and design innovation, GROHE breathed life into the MasterClass Series to foster innovation and creativity within the architectural community, and the next generation of young minds.

Sanjay Puri, said, “It is always a pleasure to associate with GROHE for projects as well as workshops. The MasterClass was an invigorating experience that allowed me to share my design philosophy and creative process with the next generation of architects. By collaborating with a brand that epitomizes luxury and sustainability, we inspired young minds to push the boundaries of design while staying true to the principles of environmental consciousness. Moreover, the love and affection I received from the students was an overwhelming experience, it will remain with me forever.”



In conclusion, the first session of the MasterClass marked the beginning of an exciting journey towards architectural innovation. GROHE Intellekt is leading the charge, bringing together experts and enthusiasts to shape a future where creativity knows no limits.





