Sharjah Ramadan Festival celebrates Eid al-Fitr with captivating shows and valuable prizes

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, April 9, 2024

The 34th edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is celebrating Eid al-Fitr, providing an opportunity for the emirate’s residents and visitors to indulge in a unique shopping experience.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event, slated to run until April 13th, features a diverse array of special promotions and massive discounts of up to 75 percent on a variety of products, including the most famous international brands, in addition to an exclusive lineup of captivating entertainment shows and cultural activities.

As Eid Al Fitr approaches, shoppers and attendees have the chance to win prizes and shopping vouchers in various raffle draws held by numerous shopping centers and stalls throughout the festival’s pavilions.

The festival also promises innovative marketing initiatives and activities tailored to meet the shoppers’ needs for entertainment, enjoyment, and immersive shopping experiences. These activities provide families with a unique opportunity to spend quality time together, infusing joy and happiness into their hearts.

The festival features a plethora of lucrative promotional offers, complemented by various events and programs showcased by a diverse range of tourist destinations alongside premium shopping centers across the emirate.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, emphasised that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to ensuring satisfaction of the Ramadan Festival’s visitors and bringing smiles to their faces, by offering a diverse array of engaging and rejuvenating activities.

These activities gain momentum during the festive Eid Al-Fitr period, when joy, happiness and contentment are further elevated among both Sharjah’s residents and visitors.

Al Shamsi highlighted that the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which is cementing its leading position as a premier shopping destination in Sharjah, has become a pivotal platform for attracting visitors to the emirate, delivering them a unique shopping experience.

Furthermore, it has significantly contributed to bolstering the emirate's status as a distinguished tourist and entertainment hub.

The event will continue to offer its visitors further captivating surprises in the world of shopping during Eid Al Fitr, especially amidst the competitive landscape of shopping centers and myriad retail outlets.

In collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber, the festival promises further enticing offers, including purchase vouchers and valuable prizes. These incentives are intended to reinforce the event’s contribution to boosting the retail sector’s momentum in Sharjah.

The event also seeks to invigorate the marketing, tourism, and hospitality sectors in the emirate, furnishing distinctive prospects for Sharjah's residents and visitors to explore its appealing and attractive advantages.





