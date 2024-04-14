NTPC launches new edition of Girl Empowerment Mission, uplifting 10,000 girl children

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 10, 2024 – NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power company, is gearing up to launch the latest edition of its flagship CSR initiative, the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), starting from April 2024.

The new edition will add nearly 3000 meritorious children from underprivileged sections of the society at 42 identified locations of the power major, thereby taking the total number of beneficiaries above 10,000 mark.

This program aligns with the Government of India's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative and is designed to tackle gender inequality by nurturing girls' imaginations and fostering their ability to explore boundless opportunities. The goal is to empower them to become catalysts of change, influencing not only themselves but also their families, communities, and the nation as a whole.

Till date, the GEM has benefited a total of 7,424 girls, with the number of participants steadily increasing each year. In 2023 alone, 2,707 girls participated in the workshop across 40 locations of NTPC, spanning 16 states of India.

The GEM Mission, initiated as a pilot project in 2018 with just three locations and 392 participants, has since flourished into a nationwide movement. Despite challenges posed by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the program has continued to expand its reach and impact.

The GEM Workshop has garnered widespread acclaim for its holistic approach to skill development, confidence-building, and mentorship. By equipping girls with essential tools and unwavering support, NTPC aims to pave the way for a brighter future for upcoming generations.







