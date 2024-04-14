TEDPIX loses 53,919 points to reach 2,207,980 at Saturday’s close

(MENAFN) On the first day of the Iranian calendar week, Saturday, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), known as TEDPIX, experienced a significant decline, dropping by 53,919 points to reach 2,207,980.



The Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) holds a pivotal position as Iran's primary stock exchange among the four major exchanges in the country. Alongside TSE, the other key exchanges include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter market, Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



In late January, the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) emphasized the importance of diverse financing mechanisms within the country. He highlighted that such instruments are currently being facilitated through the stock market, underlining the role of the market in providing various avenues for financing and investment in Iran's economy.



“To reduce the speculative and profit-seeking activities of dealers in the country, financing tools should be diversified,” Mohammad Shirijian stated.



“The capital market is an institution that directs capital to production in an efficient manner. Now, to accelerate the process of resource transfer and high productivity, the financing should be directed to the enterprises,” the official clarified.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092034