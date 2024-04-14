Finland rebukes West over ‘belligerent’ Russia discussion

(MENAFN) Finnish President Alexander Stubb has called for a shift in Western priorities towards supporting Ukraine and preparing their own militaries, expressing skepticism about the likelihood of a Russian attack on NATO in the near future. In an interview with the Financial Times, Stubb cautioned against what he described as "belligerent talk" that Moscow could target NATO, stressing the need to instead focus on bolstering Ukraine's defenses.



Stubb emphasized the importance of readiness and preparedness among NATO members while acknowledging the unlikelihood of an imminent Russian assault. He urged Western nations to "prepare for the worst" while striving to avoid conflict, suggesting that the European Union has a window of opportunity to recalibrate its defense strategies in light of evolving geopolitical realities.



The Finnish president highlighted the urgency of supporting Ukraine amidst heightened tensions with Russia, noting the potential for a major offensive against Ukrainian forces in the coming months. Stubb underscored Finland's commitment to providing assistance to Ukraine, including military aid, while also ensuring the replenishment of its own defense supplies.



Finland's recent decision to join NATO marks a significant departure from its longstanding neutrality and underscores its growing alignment with Western security interests. As geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, Stubb's remarks underscore the importance of solidarity and support for Ukraine in the face of potential Russian aggression.

