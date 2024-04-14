Fishery production in Iran to hit 206K tons by 2026

(MENAFN) Ghobad Mokarami, the Head of Shrimp and Marine Aquatic Affairs at the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO), has projected that Iran's fishery production will likely hit 206,000 tons within the coming two years.



“If we double the number of breeding pools in the next two years, we will reach more than 206,000 tons of fishery production, which is a significant number,” Mokarami stated.



According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), fishery exports from Iran witnessed a three percent increase in the last Iranian calendar year, surpassing USD310 million. The volume of exported fishery products during this period amounted to 149,000 metric tons, marking a significant 12 percent rise compared to the previous year.



Notably, shrimp exports constituted a notable portion of Iran's fishery exports, reaching USD98.5 million, representing 32 percent of the total export value in the sector. Main destinations for Iran's exported shrimp included Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and China, despite a 26 percent decrease in value compared to the preceding year.



The report highlights that fisheries exports contribute to nearly 70 percent of Iran's total exports, with major markets being the UAE, China, Russia, and Iraq. In terms of imports, Iran imported 24,000 metric tons of fishery products valued at USD72 million, marking a substantial increase of 121 percent in weight and 113 percent in value compared to the previous year.



The growth and progress of Iran's aquaculture industry have positioned the country as a model for both regional countries and the international community, showcasing the potential and success of its aquaculture sector on a global scale.

