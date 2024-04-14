Iran cautions Jordan of facing severe consequences if it aligns with Israel

(MENAFN) Amidst rising tensions in the region, an Iranian military official has raised concerns about Jordan potentially facing severe consequences should it align itself with Israel. This cautionary statement comes in the wake of heightened surveillance by Iranian armed forces, closely monitoring Jordan's activities following a retaliatory strike by Iran against the occupied territories. The retaliation was prompted by an Israeli attack on Iran's embassy in Damascus on April 1, which resulted in the deaths of seven high-ranking military officials.



The Iranian source stressed that should Jordan decide to take any actions that align it with the Israeli regime, it would risk becoming the next target of Iran's military operations. This warning has prompted preemptive alerts being issued to Jordan and neighboring nations as a precautionary measure in anticipation of potential future confrontations.



In addition to the verbal warnings, reports indicate that both the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Ansarullah movement in Yemen have initiated drone attacks on the occupied territories in tandem with Iranian strikes. These coordinated actions underscore the escalating tensions in the region and the complexity of the geopolitical landscape, with various actors potentially being drawn into the conflict.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092020