Brazil calls on international community to take action following Iran’s attack on Israel

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Brazil issued a call to action to the international community, urging collective efforts to prevent further escalation in the aftermath of an Iranian attack against Israel.



“The Brazilian government is closely monitoring, with serious concern, reports of Iran sending drones and missiles towards Israel, putting neighboring countries like Jordan and Syria on alert,” the nation’s foreign minister stated in a declaration.



In its statement, Brazil reiterated its longstanding concerns regarding the "destructive potential" of hostilities, emphasizing their far-reaching impact beyond the confines of the Gaza Strip. Brazil highlighted the heightened risk of spillover effects into neighboring regions and countries, including the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and now Iran.



“The Brazilian government recommends that non-essential travel to the region not be undertaken and that nationals already in those countries follow the guidance provided on the websites and social media of Brazilian embassies,” it declared.



The Brazilian foreign ministry confirmed its vigilance over the situation concerning its citizens in the region since October. Additionally, Uruguay, another Latin American nation, joined in condemning Iran for its recent attacks and expressed sorrow over the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.



The Iranian retaliation came in the form of an airborne attack launched against Israel on Saturday, following an airstrike on April 1 targeting Iran's diplomatic facility in Damascus, Syria. The airstrike resulted in the deaths of at least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two high-ranking generals. This tit-for-tat escalation underscores the volatile nature of the situation in the region and highlights the need for international efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092019