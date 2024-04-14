Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan reopen airspace following Iranian assault

(MENAFN) Following the unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel, which prompted the closure of airspace and the suspension of flights on Saturday evening, Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan confirmed the resumption of air traffic on Sunday morning. The three countries had announced the temporary closure of their airspace as a precautionary measure in response to the escalating tensions in the region.



In a statement released on Sunday, the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority affirmed the reopening of Iraqi airspace to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights. Emphasizing the prioritization of safety and security in civil aviation, the authority stated that the decision to reopen airspace came after mitigating all identified risks that could compromise the safety of air travel within Iraqi territory.



Lebanon's Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamiyah, informed Agence France-Presse that flights had resumed since early morning, with authorities closely monitoring the situation. The General Directorate of Civil Aviation issued a corresponding statement, signaling the resumption of flight operations in Lebanese airspace.



Similarly, Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority announced the reopening of airspace to air traffic. Haitham Misto, the head of the Civil Aviation Authority, confirmed to the official "Al-Mamlaka" channel that Jordanian airspace was once again accessible for flights. He underscored the restoration of normalcy and the cancellation of the previous decision to close airspace, citing a comprehensive assessment of operational risks and general circumstances as the basis for the decision.

MENAFN14042024000045015682ID1108092017