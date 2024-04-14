Geopolitical events in Middle East push oil prices higher despite weekly losses

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a notable uptick of approximately 1 percent during Friday's trading session, primarily driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. However, despite this short-term surge, oil markets endured a weekly loss attributed to subdued expectations from the International Energy Agency (IEA) regarding global crude demand growth and concerns surrounding the pace of interest rate hikes in the United States.



Brent crude futures rose by 71 cents to reach USD90.45 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw an increase of 64 cents, climbing to USD85.66. Despite these gains on Friday, both Brent and US crude recorded weekly declines, with Brent falling by 0.8 percent and US crude experiencing a decline of over 1 percent.



The recent spike in oil prices was partly fueled by fears of potential retaliation from Iran following an attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus by suspected Israeli warplanes earlier in the month. This geopolitical uncertainty contributed to bolstering oil prices, which approached their highest level in six months, despite concerns such as the increase in US inventories.



Amidst these tensions, US officials have expressed expectations of a potential Iranian attack on Israel, although they believe it would not be significant enough to draw the United States into a full-scale conflict. Iranian sources, on the other hand, indicated Tehran's intention to respond in a manner aimed at avoiding a major escalation in hostilities.



The fluctuating dynamics in the Middle East have underscored the fragility of oil markets, which remain susceptible to geopolitical developments and their potential impact on supply and demand dynamics. As tensions persist, market participants will continue to monitor the situation closely for any further developments that could influence oil prices in the days ahead.

