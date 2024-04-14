Yearly inflation figures in China falls under market estimates last month

(MENAFN) Reports from local media on Thursday revealed that China's annual inflation for March fell below market expectations, recording a modest reading of 0.1 percent. The data, disclosed by a state-run news agency, underscores the nuanced economic landscape within the country. Notably, consumer prices experienced a notable decline of 1 percent on a monthly basis, signaling subdued consumer spending patterns during the period.



The decline in consumer prices was particularly evident in food items, with prices experiencing a significant yearly drop of 2.7 percent in March. Key food staples such as eggs, fresh fruits, beef, and mutton witnessed sharp declines, highlighting challenges within the agricultural sector and supply chain disruptions.



Conversely, non-food prices saw a modest uptick of 0.7 percent year-on-year, although this was lower than the 1.1 percent increase observed in February. Additionally, the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, saw a moderate increase of 0.6 percent year-on-year in March.



Meanwhile, China's producer price index, which measures changes in the prices received by domestic producers for their output, experienced a notable decline of 2.8 percent year-on-year during the same period. This decline reflects ongoing challenges faced by manufacturers, including elevated production costs and weak global demand.



Overall, these data points shed light on the complex dynamics shaping China's economy, with policymakers grappling with inflationary pressures and pricing uncertainties across various sectors. The subdued inflation figures underscore the need for targeted policy measures to stimulate economic growth while addressing structural challenges within the economy.

