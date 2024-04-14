Pentagon cautions US possibly to miss Ukraine ‘pay off’

(MENAFN) The Pentagon is sounding the alarm, warning that the United States risks squandering billions of dollars invested in Ukraine's defense efforts against Russia if additional funding is not secured promptly. Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, emphasized the urgency of bolstering Kiev's war effort during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.



Despite significant financial assistance provided to Ukraine since the onset of hostilities in February 2022, totaling over USD113 billion, including substantial military aid channeled through the Pentagon, Wallander stressed the need for further investment to prevent Russian advances and ensure Ukrainian resilience. Specifically, she called for swift approval of President Joe Biden's proposed USD60 billion aid package for Kiev, cautioning that previous investments would yield little return without adequate support in the coming months.



The plea for increased funding comes amid ongoing debates in Congress, where some Republicans have raised concerns about border security and the accountability of aid already allocated to Ukraine. They have called for clearer objectives and a comprehensive strategy for United States involvement in the region.



Meanwhile, Ukraine has also received substantial support from European Union institutions, individual member states, and other international donors, with estimates suggesting at least USD190 billion in military and financial aid. The convergence of these resources underscores the global commitment to Ukraine's defense and highlights the critical juncture at which additional funding is needed to sustain momentum and safeguard previous investments.



As deliberations continue in Washington, the Pentagon's warning serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes involved in supporting Ukraine and the imperative of decisive action to counter Russian aggression in the region.

