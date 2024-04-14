Biden really proud of widening NATO to Russia`s border crossing

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has expressed satisfaction with NATO's recent expansion towards Russia's borders, highlighting it as a significant achievement in his engagement with the military alliance. In an interview with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision, Biden emphasized his long-standing commitment to NATO and lauded the addition of Finland and Sweden to the bloc's membership amid tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict.



Biden underscored the strategic significance of NATO's enlargement, noting the increased presence of NATO countries along the Russian border, which spans approximately 2,000 miles.



However, he also voiced concerns about the potential ramifications of a stalemate in Congress over his proposed USD61 billion military aid package for Ukraine, warning that such deadlock could endanger the unity of the bloc.



Moreover, Biden criticized his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, for exerting undue influence on the Republican Party, which he accused of obstructing efforts to support Ukraine. Biden asserted that Trump's dominance within the party has instilled fear among its members, preventing them from challenging his leadership and jeopardizing NATO's cohesion.



The president emphasized the importance of maintaining NATO's unity in the face of geopolitical challenges, portraying any fracture within the alliance as detrimental to the interests of the United States, Europe, and the broader global community. As debates over military aid to Ukraine and broader geopolitical strategies continue, Biden's remarks underscore the complexities and tensions surrounding transatlantic relations and the role of NATO in regional security dynamics.

