OECD records reveal surge in development aid in response to global challenges

(MENAFN) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced a significant surge in development aid provided by its member countries, reaching an unprecedented level of USD223.7 billion in 2023, up from USD185.5 billion in the previous year. This notable increase was largely attributed to the substantial aid directed towards Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, as highlighted in the OECD's report.



The report emphasized that key donor countries including the United States, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and France continued to play a pivotal role in providing development assistance. These nations remained steadfast in their commitment to supporting global development initiatives, particularly in times of crisis and adversity.



Furthermore, the OECD underscored that in 2022, development aid to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries also reached a record high of 185.5 billion euros. Additionally, the organization observed an uptick in humanitarian aid, reflecting the collective efforts of member countries to address urgent humanitarian needs worldwide.



The report shed light on the commendable efforts of countries that responded to the United Nations' goal of allocating 0.7 percent of gross national product (GNP) to development aid, with some surpassing this target. Notable examples included Norway, which allocated 1.09 percent of GNP, followed by Luxembourg (0.99 percent), Sweden (0.91 percent), Germany (0.79 percent), and Denmark (0.74 percent). These commitments underscored the enduring dedication of certain nations towards supporting sustainable development efforts and fostering global solidarity.



Overall, the surge in development aid reported by the OECD reflects a concerted global response to pressing challenges and crises, underscoring the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in addressing complex socioeconomic issues and promoting inclusive growth and prosperity worldwide.

MENAFN14042024000045015682ID1108091996