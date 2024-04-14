EU intends on investigating Chinese wind turbine providers

(MENAFN) The European Union has initiated a comprehensive investigation into Chinese wind turbine companies amid growing apprehensions about unfair competition and the impact of state subsidies on the domestic market. Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's competition chief, announced the probe, expressing concerns over whether Chinese firms involved in wind park projects across Europe have received substantial state support from Beijing.



The investigation, spanning wind park developments in several European countries including Spain, Greece, France, Romania, and Bulgaria, aims to scrutinize the conditions under which these projects have been facilitated and the extent to which Chinese companies have benefited from government subsidies. This move comes in the wake of a similar inquiry by the European Commission into Chinese consortiums bidding for a solar-farm contract in Romania, signaling a broader effort to safeguard European industries from unfair trade practices.



Vestager highlighted the precedent set by China's dominance in the solar panel industry, attributing it to substantial subsidies provided to domestic suppliers. She underscored the urgency of addressing such practices, warning against the replication of similar strategies in other sectors such as wind energy and electric vehicles. The European Union's new powers enable it to investigate and counteract market-distorting subsidies from foreign governments, with a specific focus on safeguarding European competitiveness.



The investigation into Chinese wind turbine suppliers aligns with the European Union's broader efforts to combat unfair competition and protect its industries from the adverse effects of subsidized imports. It reflects concerns about maintaining a level playing field in the clean energy sector and preventing the undue influence of foreign subsidies on market dynamics. As the investigation unfolds, stakeholders will closely monitor its outcomes and implications for future trade relations between the European Union and China.

