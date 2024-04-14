UP: New ‘Netas’ Follow Diet Regimen On Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) The younger politicians in Uttar Pradesh are apparently more health conscious than their older counterparts and this is amply reflected in their diet regimen during campaigning.

While the majority of senior politicians wake up to a cup of hot tea to prepare themselves for a hectic day of campaigning, the younger set of candidates make a different beginning to their day.

While some prefer to sip on hot water in the morning, others prefer turmeric water to begin their day.

“I start with turmeric water which takes care of throat infection and then get a body massage which rejuvenates me. My breakfast is a handful of nuts, a glass of milk with saffron and fruits. For lunch, I prefer homemade food - mostly a bowl of dal and sautéed vegetables. I avoid eating rotis and rice. This usually comes from my house or the house of a supporter in the constituency. I also carry coconut water with me during campaigning,” said a young contestant whose constituency goes to polls on April 19.

He said that he had consulted a dietician to carefully create a diet chart.

“This heat is increasing and the campaign is hectic. I cannot afford to fall ill or let my energy levels fall – hence I stick to my diet,” he said.

A number of candidates are fasting during the ongoing Navratri and prefer to eat limited food.

“Since I fast during Navratri and I am also diabetic, I survive on coconut water and buttermilk. I avoid fruits in general,” said a candidate.

Another candidate who is seeking a third term in eastern UP, however, said that he prefers to 'eat on the go'.

“I leave my house with a hearty breakfast of paratha and sabzi with my entire team and then as I go campaigning, I eat whatever people offer me. My voters know that I do not bring food from home, they offer me roti, sabzi, jaggery, rice and milk and even 'sattu'. Eating with them helps in developing a bond,” says the sitting MP.

Another senior politician said that he gets invited to a meal by his supporters in various villages.

“I eat whatever they offer – whether it is puri-sabzi, pulao or dal roti. I can carry food with me. At times, we even eat at roadside dhabas which also offer an excellent opportunity for campaigning and give information about rival campaigns,” he said.

Some carry 'dry food' like puffed rice, roasted grams and sherbet for snacking in between meals or during travelling.