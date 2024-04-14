EU dominates Turkey's car exports in first quarter of 2024

(MENAFN) According to data sourced from the Uludag Automotive Exporters Union, Turkey's car exports during the first quarter of 2024 experienced significant traction, with European Union (EU) countries emerging as the primary destination. The Anadolu Agency report revealed that these exports reached over 190 countries and regions worldwide, underlining Turkey's expansive footprint in the global automotive market.



During this period, Turkey's car exports surged by 6.1 percent compared to the previous year, totaling a substantial value of USD9,132,431,000. This robust performance underscores the resilience and competitiveness of Turkey's automotive industry on the international stage. Notably, car exports constituted a noteworthy 14.3 percent of Turkey's total exports during the first quarter of 2024, emphasizing the sector's pivotal role in the country's economy.



The dominance of EU countries in Turkey's car export landscape was unmistakable, with these nations collectively accounting for a staggering 67.9 percent of the sector's total exports. The EU's strong demand for Turkish automobiles underscores the significance of trade relations between Turkey and its European partners. Leading the pack within the EU, Germany emerged as the top importer of cars from Turkey, with imports totaling USD1,264,000,000.



This data underscores Turkey's pivotal position as a key player in the global automotive supply chain and highlights the importance of its trade relationships, particularly with the European Union. As Turkey continues to navigate the dynamics of international trade, its automotive sector remains a cornerstone of economic growth and development, with exports serving as a crucial driver of prosperity and competitiveness on the global stage.

