Prices of French consumer surge moderately in March pushed by seasonal factors

(MENAFN) According to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies in France, consumer prices in the country increased by 2.4 percent on an annual basis in March, aligning with preliminary data. This inflationary trend was primarily attributed to a seasonal uptick in the prices of manufactured goods, coupled with a slight elevation in tobacco prices.



Preliminary findings indicated that French inflation, harmonized with European Union standards, also stood at 2.4 percent, consistent with the forecasts of analysts surveyed by Reuters. However, on a monthly basis, the rate of price growth moderated, with prices edging up by 0.2 percent in March following a more pronounced 0.9 percent increase in February.



Energy prices registered a year-on-year uptick of 3.4 percent in March, reflecting a slowdown compared to the 4.3 percent surge observed in February. This deceleration was primarily driven by lower gas prices and a moderation in electricity costs. Meanwhile, food prices saw a more modest increase of 1.7 percent in March, a notable decline from the 3.6 percent rise recorded in February. Remarkably, this marks the twelfth consecutive month witnessing a gradual easing in food price inflation.



Furthermore, service prices experienced a modest uptick, rising by 3.0 percent in March compared to the 3.2 percent uptick observed in the previous month. These nuanced fluctuations across various sectors of the economy underscore the dynamic nature of inflationary pressures in France. While certain factors, such as seasonal variations and energy costs, exerted upward pressure on prices, others, like food prices, showed signs of stabilization. This intricate interplay of factors highlights the importance of a comprehensive understanding of the economic landscape in shaping policy responses and fostering sustainable economic growth.

MENAFN14042024000045015682ID1108091975