Enemy Hits Selydove With S-300 Missiles, Aerial Bomb, Apartment Buildings Damaged


4/14/2024 5:12:40 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops carried out missile strikes on Selydove, Donetsk region, in the early hours of Sunday, April 14.

The Selydove City Council said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

At around 01:40, the Russians launched four S-300 missiles at Selydove, damaging educational buildings, high-rise apartment blocks, premises of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles.

At 06:05, Russian troops hit the city with a UMPB D-30 aerial bomb. Two private residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged.

No casualties were reported, the city council said.

