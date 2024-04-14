Enemy Hits Selydove With S-300 Missiles, Aerial Bomb, Apartment Buildings Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops carried out missile strikes on Selydove, Donetsk region, in the early hours of Sunday, April 14.
The Selydove City Council said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
At around 01:40, the Russians launched four S-300 missiles at Selydove, damaging educational buildings, high-rise apartment blocks, premises of an agricultural enterprise and vehicles.
At 06:05, Russian troops hit the city with a UMPB D-30 aerial bomb. Two private residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged.
No casualties were reported, the city council said.
Photos: Selydove City Council
