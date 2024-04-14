Russian Forces Shell Six Communities In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled four communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region with artillery and mortars.

The regional military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out six shelling attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. Thirty-three explosions were recorded. The shelling targeted the Mykolaivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia and Svesa communities," the post said.

The enemy fired artillery on the Mykolaivka community, with seven explosions reported.

The Svesa community was shelled with multiple rocket launchers (5 explosions) and artillery (12 explosions).

"️Myropillia community: Russians dropped three mines on the territory of the community. ️Krasnopillia community: artillery shelling (six explosions) was recorded," the post read.

On April 13, the Russians launched 21 shelling attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region, using helicopters, drones, artillery and mortars. Some 118 explosions were recorded.

The Myropillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa communities came under fire.