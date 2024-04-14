Enemy Conducting Rotations In Kherson Sector Military Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is conducting rotations in the Kherson sector, while armored vehicles are not used.

Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"We see that they are conducting powerful rotations. This means that not everything is very nice and calm with them in their army. And we know this because the results of our opposition to their assault actions lead to great losses in their units. And we are now observing that they are more active closer to the east. Even in our area of responsibility, there is more activity in the direction of Staromaiorske, but we are observing one assault on Robotyne and seven on Staromaiorske. This is a big difference and concentration of the enemy. But it is characteristic that they do not use armored vehicles yet. They try to operate on foot, they use light vehicles, and motorcycles. And in this sense, it means that the equipment is being prepared for something," Humeniuk said, asked whether the enemy's preparations for an attack are noticeable in the Kherson region.

Humeniuk also added: "We know the number of concentrated military vehicles. We understand the reserves that are distributed among them by different echelons, because they do not concentrate all the equipment closer to the front line."

"They have been stationed there for a long time and could set up places for keeping equipment and so on. And that is why this long-range work is important to us, which will destroy his enemy potential before he uses it in an offensive. That's why we continue to launch strikes on the deep rear of the enemy, so that he has nothing to deploy as a resource," she said.

The Financial Times, citing Ukrainian and Western officials, reported earlier that Russian troops might be planning to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions at a time this summer.

