Shusha Hosts Scientific Meeting Called Shusha Summit Of Cardiovascular Surgeons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A scientific meeting called "Shusha summit of cardiovascularsurgeons" is being held in Shusha, organized by the Society ofCardiovascular Surgery of Azerbaijan, with the support of theMinistry of Health, TABIB and the State Agency for CompulsoryMedical Insurance, Azernews reports.

This is the first scientific meeting held in our territoriesfreed from occupation after the restoration of the territorialintegrity of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the relevant state institutions, doctorsworking in the field of cardiovascular surgery and cardiology inour country take part in the meeting.