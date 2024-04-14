Azerbaijan Army Holds Seminars On Gender Equality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The meetings focused on educating military personnel in theAzerbaijan Army, improving their moral-psychological training andpromoting national and moral values continue under the instructionsof Defense Minister.

Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry that seminars ongender equality in the Azerbaijan Army, activities in this field,human rights and other topics are held by the representatives ofthe Office for Women and Families of Servicemen of the MainDepartment for Personnel of the Defense Ministry.

As part of the enlightening activities, the opinions of militarypersonnel and civilian employees were heard and their questionswere answered.