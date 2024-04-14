Iran Protects Its Image In Sight Of Islamic Countries, Says Russian Expert

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Iran attacked Israel in response to the shelling of itsconsulate in Syria, and we should not expect tensions in the MiddleEast to increase in the future."

This was told by Vladimir Fitin, the head of the Near and MiddleEast Center of the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies, in hisstatement to TASS.

According to him, none of the participants of this conflict isinterested in a big war that will cause unexpected consequences inthe region.

"Iran could not let the attack on its consulate in Syria gounanswered and therefore had to do something. Otherwise, it wouldappear completely unwilling in front of its people and the entireMuslim Ummah. So, Iran attacked Israel to save its image."

The expert said that the attack carried out is the maximum thatIran can do in the current situation and wants to stop there.

"At the same time, on the eve of the presidential elections,which are already close enough, the United States does not need warat all . On the other hand, this whole situation will furtherdamage US President Joe Biden's chances of re-election."

It should be noted that Iran attacked Israel with IEDs. Israeliarmy spokesman Daniel Hagari said that the army neutralized 99% ofabout 300 Iranian missiles flying towards the Jewish state.

Note that Iran launched hundreds of drones directly from itsterritory against Israel on Saturday night, in a radical changefrom its usual use of proxies, according to foreign sources.

Iran says that this was in response to an Israeli airstrike inthe Mezze district of Damascus which resulted in killing 13 people,including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary GuardCorps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi andhis deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi.

Iran has confirmed as well that its Islamic Revolutionary GuardCorps (IRGC) has begun its missile and drone attack against Israel, Israeli sources told ABC News that cruise missiles hadbeen launched from Iraq towards Israel.

