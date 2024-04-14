China's export, import face challenges in March, declining by 7.5 percent YoY

(MENAFN) Recent Chinese customs data unveiled a concerning economic landscape, with exports experiencing a notable 7.5 percent year-on-year decline in March, while imports unexpectedly contracted by 1.9 percent. These figures, falling significantly below market expectations, underscore the formidable challenge facing policymakers as they strive to bolster the fragile economic recovery.



A Reuters survey of economists had anticipated a more modest decline in exports, projecting a 2.3 percent decrease, largely influenced by the elevated base of comparison from the same period last year. This outlook was shaped by the preceding months' performance, where exports had surged by 7.1 percent during January-February. Concurrently, expectations for import growth were subdued, with the survey anticipating a mere 1.4 percent increase compared to the 3.5 percent growth witnessed in the initial two months of the year.



The resultant trade surplus for March amounted to USD58.55 billion, falling short of the anticipated surplus of USD70.2 billion as per the Reuters poll. Despite these challenging export and import dynamics, Goldman Sachs revised its GDP growth forecast for China upwards to 5.0 percent, up from the previous 4.8 percent projection in November. This upward adjustment signals a resurgence in manufacturing activity within the country.



However, amidst these cautiously optimistic forecasts, the Asian Development Bank has voiced concerns over the underlying weaknesses in the Chinese economy, primarily stemming from the downturn in the real estate market. Such weakness has the potential to impede growth not only within China but also across developing economies in the Asian region. The bank projects a deceleration in China's GDP growth to 4.8 percent for the current year, down from the 5.2 percent recorded in 2023. These projections highlight the intricate challenges confronting China's economic trajectory and its broader implications for regional growth dynamics.

