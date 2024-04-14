U.S. overtakes China as largest market for Taiwanese products

(MENAFN) In a significant economic development, the Ministry of Finance in Taipei revealed that the United States has emerged as the leading destination for Taiwanese exports, surpassing China for the fourth consecutive month. This shift in export dynamics is attributed to heightened demand for microchip products and artificial intelligence technology, key sectors where Taiwan holds a prominent position.



Taiwan, renowned for its prowess in manufacturing microelectronic chips, stands as a pivotal hub for producing cutting-edge silicon chips indispensable across a spectrum of industries. These chips serve as vital components powering diverse applications ranging from electric vehicles and satellites to military aircraft and AI-driven technologies.



Traditionally, China has held the position of Taiwan's largest export market for over two decades. However, recent data from the Treasury Department underscores a notable transition, with the United States overtaking China as the primary destination for Taiwanese exports, marking the first instance since August 2003.



The momentum of this trend was underscored by figures from December, where Taiwanese exports to the United States amounted to USD8.49 billion, exceeding exports to the Chinese mainland, which stood at USD8.28 billion. This trend continued into March, with exports to the United States surging to USD9.11 billion, reflecting a six percent increase, while mainland China received products valued at USD7.99 billion.



This ongoing shift not only underscores the evolving dynamics of global trade but also underscores Taiwan's pivotal role in supplying critical technological components to meet the demands of key industries worldwide.

