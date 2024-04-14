Kuwait Deeply Concerned Over Regional Military Escalation, Urges Restraint

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Affairs Ministry expressed on Sunday its deep concern over military escalation in the region, and the mounting detrimental ramifications on both regional and international stability and security.

Kuwait, via Ministry issued statement, called for practicing self-restraint to avoid risks of such escalation and its ramifications.

It underlined importance of UN Security Council adherence to its responsibilities of safeguarding international peace and security, and avoiding wars via guaranteeing commitment of international community.

The ministry stressed necessity of addressing root cause of tensions, and adopting diplomacy in conflict settlement, all to ensure regional stability. (end)

