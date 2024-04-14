Lebanon Int'l Airport Resumes Operation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 14 (KUNA) -- Lebanon reopened Rafiq Al Hariri International Airport on Sunday after suspending all flights due to the developments in the region.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation said in a statement that Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works and Transport had ordered the closure of Lebanese airspace to air traffic from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM on Sunday.

These measures were implemented in response to recent developments in the region, prompted by Iran's launch of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday, leading several countries to close their airspace.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Lebanon's Beqaa valley, in Sar'een region was heavily bombed by the Israeli occupation.

NNA added that the Resistance announced that in response to the "Israeli" night raids targeting a number of safe villages and towns, they targeted "Israeli" sites in Nafah, Yarden, and Kela in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with Katyusha rockets Sunday morning. (end)

