Israeli Occupation Military Base In Neqab Damaged By Iranian Missiles, Drones.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 14 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Sunday that an Israeli military base in the southern Neqab (Negev) region was damaged by Iranian missiles and drones launched at Israel.

Hagari did not discuss the extent of the damage to the Israeli military base during the press conference.

He added that a few ballistic missiles entered the Israeli entity airspace and that Iran failed to destroy the military base.

He explained that the rockets launched from Iraq did not reach their target, and that some attacks originated from Yemen and Iraq, in addition to Iran, which launched more than 300 rockets and drones at Israel.

Hagari announced too that an Israeli military airport was hit in the Iranian attack. (end)

