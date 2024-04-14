(MENAFN) According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, American-made small drones deployed to Ukraine have encountered significant challenges on the battlefield due to effective Russian electronic countermeasures. The conflict in Ukraine has witnessed widespread use of small expandable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance, delivering small explosives, and functioning as loitering munitions. However, United States-manufactured drones have reportedly failed to meet expectations, leading Ukrainian forces to turn to Chinese models instead.



The Wall Street Journal's report highlights a general dissatisfaction with United States drone performance in Ukraine, with Adam Bry, CEO of drone maker Skydio, admitting that even his company's products have not been successful on the front lines. The shortcomings extend to drones that the Pentagon has approved for use by American soldiers. Problematic models mentioned in the report include AeroVironment's Switchblade 300 loitering munitions, Velos Rotors V3 helicopter drones, and UAVs produced by Cyberlux.



As the conflict intensifies, Ukrainian troops are reportedly consuming approximately 10,000 small drones each month. Many of these drones are sourced from Chinese manufacturer SZ DJI Technology or assembled using Chinese components within Ukraine. Despite being banned from United States military use over alleged national security concerns, SZ DJI Technology expressed condemnation for the misuse of its products to cause harm anywhere in the world.



The challenges faced by United States drones in the Ukrainian conflict underscore the complexities of modern warfare and the importance of adapting technology to counter evolving threats. As both sides continue to innovate and adapt their tactics, the effectiveness of military equipment, including drones, remains a critical factor in shaping the outcome of the conflict.

MENAFN14042024000045015687ID1108091917