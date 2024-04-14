South Korea's exports rise due to robust demand for semiconductors

(MENAFN) South Korea's exports experienced a robust growth of 21.6 percent year-on-year during the first ten days of April, driven primarily by the sustained global demand for semiconductors, according to data released by the Korean Customs Service. The Korean Yonhap News Agency reported that the total value of exports reached USD16.44 billion during the period spanning April 1 to 10, marking a notable increase from USD13.52 billion recorded during the corresponding period last year. This significant uptick underscores South Korea's pivotal role in the global semiconductor market and highlights the country's ability to capitalize on strong international demand for electronic components.



On a daily basis, exports surged by 13.5 percent year-on-year, reaching USD2.19 billion, reflecting the consistent momentum driving South Korea's export performance. However, imports also experienced a noteworthy increase, rising by 5.8 percent year-on-year to reach USD18.4 billion during the same period. Consequently, South Korea recorded a trade deficit of USD2 billion, indicating the intricate balance between export growth and import dynamics.



The surge in South Korea's exports, particularly in the semiconductor sector, underscores the country's resilience amidst global economic uncertainties. As semiconductor chips continue to play an increasingly integral role in various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications, South Korea's prowess in semiconductor manufacturing positions it as a key player in the global supply chain.



Moving forward, South Korea is poised to maintain its momentum in export growth, buoyed by robust demand for semiconductor products and the country's reputation for technological innovation and manufacturing excellence. However, challenges such as supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions remain potential risks that could impact the trajectory of South Korea's export performance in the coming months. Nevertheless, the latest data reaffirms South Korea's status as a significant contributor to global trade and underscores the importance of semiconductor exports in driving economic growth and stability.

MENAFN14042024000045015682ID1108091915