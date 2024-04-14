Luxury car brands capitalize on growing demand for superior customization

(MENAFN) Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, playfully entertains the notion of selling a USD10 billion car, acknowledging the growing trend among ultra-wealthy customers who are increasingly inclined to pay extravagant prices for bespoke, one-of-a-kind supercars. While Vigna's remark may be whimsical, it reflects a tangible phenomenon within the automotive industry: the escalating demand for hyper-personalization among affluent clientele. In an interview with the Financial Times, Vigna described this as the ultimate luxury, underscoring the evolving landscape of luxury car ownership.



Traditionally, customization options for luxury vehicles like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Aston Martin were confined to choices such as paint color and interior upholstery. However, in recent years, there has been a paradigm shift, with wealthy buyers demonstrating a willingness to invest substantial sums to meticulously tailor their vehicles to their exact specifications, sometimes even opting to redesign the entire car.



Adrian Hallmark, the former CEO of Bentley and incoming CEO of Aston Martin, remarked on this transformation, noting that consumer expectations have evolved significantly. What was once satisfactory customization now falls short in meeting the demands of discerning clientele. The surge in demand for hyper-personalization is driven by individuals seeking to express their unique aesthetic tastes and preferences, fostering a culture of bespoke automotive design.



This trend towards hyper-exclusivity presents a lucrative opportunity for luxury car brands like Ferrari and Bentley, which are adept at catering to the desires of high-spending customers. Last year, Ferrari experienced unprecedented profitability, consistently surpassing quarterly forecasts and achieving a record net profit of €1.26 billion. A significant portion of this profitability stemmed from heightened demand for personalized vehicles, reaffirming the symbiotic relationship between ultra-personalization and brand profitability.



As luxury car brands continue to adapt to the shifting preferences of their affluent clientele, the pursuit of exclusivity and individuality is expected to remain a driving force in shaping the future of the automotive industry.

